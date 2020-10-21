Brokerages Expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $281.34 Million

Analysts expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) to post sales of $281.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $285.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $277.57 million. Teladoc Health posted sales of $137.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 103.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full-year sales of $990.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $982.70 million to $998.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $241.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TDOC. Stephens began coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $225.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.07.

In related news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $161,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Frist sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.71, for a total value of $158,885.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,184.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,555 shares of company stock valued at $19,163,813. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDOC opened at $222.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $66.23 and a 12-month high of $253.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of -173.62 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.02.

Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

