Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.40 Million

Equities analysts predict that Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) will report sales of $10.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Despegar.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.90 million and the highest is $11.90 million. Despegar.com reported sales of $132.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Despegar.com will report full-year sales of $129.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $111.00 million to $147.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $373.04 million, with estimates ranging from $303.50 million to $495.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Despegar.com.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.17. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 23.86% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of ($9.73) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 million.

DESP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Despegar.com from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Despegar.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Despegar.com by 407.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Despegar.com by 165.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Despegar.com by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Despegar.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 50.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DESP opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. Despegar.com has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $15.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average is $7.43. The company has a market capitalization of $486.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.17.

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

