Savills plc (SVS.L) (LON:SVS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $835.33

Savills plc (SVS.L) (LON:SVS) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $835.33 and traded as high as $862.50. Savills plc (SVS.L) shares last traded at $844.50, with a volume of 113,860 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SVS. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 880 ($11.50) price target (down from GBX 940 ($12.28)) on shares of Savills plc (SVS.L) in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Savills plc (SVS.L) from GBX 1,230 ($16.07) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 815.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 835.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.61. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.89.

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

