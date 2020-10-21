Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 182,800 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the September 15th total of 148,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II stock opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $7.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 139,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 107,830 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,645 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,655 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,815 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

