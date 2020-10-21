Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 182,800 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the September 15th total of 148,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II stock opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $7.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.13.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
