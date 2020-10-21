Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $87.85 Million

Analysts expect that Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) will report $87.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Natera’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $85.28 million and the highest is $90.80 million. Natera reported sales of $77.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Natera will report full-year sales of $359.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $355.07 million to $364.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $424.93 million, with estimates ranging from $405.11 million to $452.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.18). Natera had a negative return on equity of 70.41% and a negative net margin of 44.89%. The firm had revenue of $86.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.42 million.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Natera from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Natera from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.45.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 61,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $3,386,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,110. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roy D. Baynes sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total transaction of $69,511.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 470,178 shares of company stock valued at $32,163,671 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Natera by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 785,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,150,000 after purchasing an additional 61,506 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 35,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 14,292 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,405,000 after buying an additional 68,194 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,621,000 after buying an additional 41,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 38,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

NTRA stock opened at $70.35 on Wednesday. Natera has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

