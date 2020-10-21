$87.85 Million in Sales Expected for Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) to announce $87.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Natera’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $85.28 million and the highest is $90.80 million. Natera posted sales of $77.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Natera will report full year sales of $359.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $355.07 million to $364.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $424.93 million, with estimates ranging from $405.11 million to $452.65 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.18). Natera had a negative return on equity of 70.41% and a negative net margin of 44.89%. The firm had revenue of $86.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.42 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NTRA shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.45.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $70.35 on Wednesday. Natera has a twelve month low of $16.87 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.42.

In related news, Director Roy D. Baynes sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total transaction of $69,511.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $69,511. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 61,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,386,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 470,178 shares of company stock valued at $32,163,671 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Natera by 31.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Natera in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Natera in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Natera in the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natera in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

