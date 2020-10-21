Zacks: Analysts Expect Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) to report sales of $10.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Despegar.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.90 million. Despegar.com reported sales of $132.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 92.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Despegar.com will report full-year sales of $129.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $111.00 million to $147.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $373.04 million, with estimates ranging from $303.50 million to $495.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Despegar.com.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.17. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 23.86% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of ($9.73) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on DESP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Despegar.com from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

NYSE:DESP opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $486.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.17. Despegar.com has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $15.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DESP. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 407.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Despegar.com by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Despegar.com in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Despegar.com in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Despegar.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. 50.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Despegar.com (DESP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.