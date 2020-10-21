iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:NIB) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.47

iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:NIB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.47 and traded as high as $28.88. iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN shares last traded at $28.75, with a volume of 17,907 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.47.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:NIB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. tru Independence LLC owned about 0.26% of iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Subindex Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.