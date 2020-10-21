Perion Network (PERI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Perion Network to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $60.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.90 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 6.79%. On average, analysts expect Perion Network to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Perion Network alerts:

NASDAQ:PERI opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.39 million, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 98.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $9.70.

PERI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Taglich Brothers upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Perion Network presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.94.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.