Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) Receives $4.55 Consensus PT from Analysts

Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.55.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Emerald Expositions Events from $3.80 to $2.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised Emerald Expositions Events from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 2,751.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 11,831 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events by 46.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 15,439 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Emerald Expositions Events by 134.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 30,992 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Emerald Expositions Events by 8.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Emerald Expositions Events by 59.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 68,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the period. 28.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EEX opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $188.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Emerald Expositions Events has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $12.66.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.10 million. Emerald Expositions Events had a positive return on equity of 11.08% and a negative net margin of 285.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerald Expositions Events will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Emerald Expositions Events

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

