Brokerages Set Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) PT at $11.50

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 75.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,456 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 863.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,963 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 203.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. 19.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.08. The company has a market cap of $312.39 million, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.59. Anavex Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $6.31.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase II clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

