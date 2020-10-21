Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Receives $13.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.75.

FLEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Flex from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Flex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

Flex stock opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.26, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Flex has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $15.61.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Flex had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Flex will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Flex during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flex in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Flex during the second quarter worth $53,000. Par Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

