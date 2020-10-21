Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) Receives $44.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $41.22 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $57.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.19 and a 200-day moving average of $39.83.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 20.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 199,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after buying an additional 33,419 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 18,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

