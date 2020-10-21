Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

TLTZY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLTZY opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. Tele2 AB has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $8.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.75.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.259 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Tele2 AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

