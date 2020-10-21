Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.13.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $83.50 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $151.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

NYSE IIPR opened at $128.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 115.43 and a current ratio of 115.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.43. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $136.63. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 1.36.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $24.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 55.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.12%.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $30,670.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 308,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,464,332.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary A. Curran purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.26 per share, for a total transaction of $59,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,589.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 23,396 shares of company stock worth $2,837,355 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 997.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 68,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 61,833 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at about $3,059,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

