Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.75.

FLEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Flex from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Flex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Flex from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the second quarter worth $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the second quarter worth $53,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Flex during the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Flex in the second quarter valued at $102,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Flex has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $15.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.73.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 0.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flex will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

