Zacks: Analysts Expect Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $101.61 Million

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2020

Analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) will report sales of $101.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $101.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $102.10 million. Rapid7 reported sales of $83.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full-year sales of $402.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $401.20 million to $403.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $477.08 million, with estimates ranging from $472.50 million to $483.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.46%. The firm had revenue of $98.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Rapid7’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RPD. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.85.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 1,250 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $84,037.50. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,700 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $282,282.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,241,168.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,199,718. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,786,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 42.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 772,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,437,000 after acquiring an additional 229,375 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 42.4% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 748,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,199,000 after acquiring an additional 222,915 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 17.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,375,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,173,000 after acquiring an additional 199,973 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 36.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 607,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,012,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

RPD opened at $64.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $31.34 and a 52-week high of $67.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.96. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.14 and a beta of 1.13.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

