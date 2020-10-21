FY2021 Earnings Forecast for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Issued By DA Davidson

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for PacWest Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 19th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.77 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.70.

PACW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.60. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $40.14.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.25). PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 90.52% and a positive return on equity of 7.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

