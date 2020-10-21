Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $101.61 Million

Analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) will report sales of $101.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $101.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $102.10 million. Rapid7 reported sales of $83.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full-year sales of $402.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $401.20 million to $403.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $477.08 million, with estimates ranging from $472.50 million to $483.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $98.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.06 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 60.46% and a negative net margin of 19.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.85.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $64.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.96. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $31.34 and a 52 week high of $67.76. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.14 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $84,037.50. Also, Director Michael J. Berry sold 18,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $1,125,187.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,162.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,199,718 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,384,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,686,000 after acquiring an additional 118,577 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,711,000 after buying an additional 51,660 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,712,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,353,000 after buying an additional 64,233 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,375,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,173,000 after buying an additional 199,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,294,000 after buying an additional 21,221 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

