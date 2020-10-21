Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AUTL shares. BidaskClub lowered Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,955,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,705,000 after purchasing an additional 760,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 165.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 63,234 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $962,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $708,000. Institutional investors own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. Autolus Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $17.19. The firm has a market cap of $520.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average is $12.70.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.60% and a negative net margin of 10,518.19%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.36 million. On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

