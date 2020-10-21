Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.83.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFG. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $41.22 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $57.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.19 and a 200-day moving average of $39.83.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Bank grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 72.1% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 391.8% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 133.3% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 621.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

