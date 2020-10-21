Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

MRSN opened at $17.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.07. Mersana Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a current ratio of 13.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 2.45.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.92% and a negative net margin of 4,119.91%. The company had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eva M. Jack sold 35,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $775,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,248 shares in the company, valued at $775,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 20,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $425,885.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,160 shares in the company, valued at $333,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 28.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 693,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 72,642 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 80.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 113,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 50,598 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 295.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.