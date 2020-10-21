Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.55.

EEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Emerald Expositions Events from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Emerald Expositions Events from $3.80 to $2.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of Emerald Expositions Events stock opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.53. Emerald Expositions Events has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $12.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.51.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.10 million. Emerald Expositions Events had a negative net margin of 285.26% and a positive return on equity of 11.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerald Expositions Events will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 52.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 309,271 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 6.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 228,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 13,724 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 59.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 68,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Emerald Expositions Events in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events during the first quarter worth about $220,000. 28.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerald Expositions Events Company Profile

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

