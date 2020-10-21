Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Emerald Expositions Events Inc (NYSE:EEX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.55.
EEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Emerald Expositions Events from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Emerald Expositions Events from $3.80 to $2.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.
Shares of Emerald Expositions Events stock opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.53. Emerald Expositions Events has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $12.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.51.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 52.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 309,271 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 6.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 228,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 13,724 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Emerald Expositions Events by 59.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 68,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Emerald Expositions Events in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Emerald Expositions Events during the first quarter worth about $220,000. 28.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Emerald Expositions Events Company Profile
Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.
