Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on TLTZY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Monday.

OTCMKTS:TLTZY opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.47. Tele2 AB has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $8.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.259 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. Tele2 AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

