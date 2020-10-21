Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AUTL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUTL. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 31.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 51.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 728.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 13,119 shares in the last quarter. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $520.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average is $12.70. Autolus Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $17.19.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.60% and a negative net margin of 10,518.19%. The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.36 million. On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

