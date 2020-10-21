Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research upped their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

MRSN opened at $17.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.07. Mersana Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a current ratio of 13.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 2.45.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.92% and a negative net margin of 4,119.91%. The company had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eva M. Jack sold 35,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $775,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,248 shares in the company, valued at $775,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 20,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $425,885.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,160 shares in the company, valued at $333,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 28.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 693,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 72,642 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 80.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 113,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 50,598 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 295.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Analyst Recommendations for Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft PT Set at €66.00 by Independent Research
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft PT Set at €66.00 by Independent Research
Vinci Given a €95.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts
Vinci Given a €95.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts
Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Danone S.A. a €59.00 Price Target
Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Danone S.A. a €59.00 Price Target
Danone S.A. PT Set at €52.50 by UBS Group
Danone S.A. PT Set at €52.50 by UBS Group
Vitalhub Corp. Price Target Increased to C$4.00 by Analysts at Cormark
Vitalhub Corp. Price Target Increased to C$4.00 by Analysts at Cormark
Munchener Ruckvers Given a €235.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts
Munchener Ruckvers Given a €235.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report