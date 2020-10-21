Oceaneering International (OII) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $427.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.30 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 33.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. Oceaneering International’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts expect Oceaneering International to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
OII opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average of $5.11. The company has a market cap of $393.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 3.41. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Oceaneering International Company Profile
Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.
