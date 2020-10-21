EPR Properties Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 16,104 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,150% compared to the typical volume of 1,288 call options.

In other news, Director Virginia E. Shanks acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,605 shares in the company, valued at $80,755. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $17,393,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in EPR Properties by 40.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,021,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,828,000 after purchasing an additional 296,532 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 56.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after purchasing an additional 188,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in EPR Properties by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,089,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,965,000 after purchasing an additional 141,558 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in EPR Properties by 45.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 440,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,681,000 after purchasing an additional 138,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.87. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 92.00 and a beta of 1.49. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $79.80.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($1.57). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 7.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James began coverage on EPR Properties in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on EPR Properties from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

