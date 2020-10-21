Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 48.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.03.

NYSE SLB opened at $15.49 on Monday. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of -0.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.85.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 73.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Schlumberger news, CEO Peuch Olivier Le acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $448,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,442,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Papa acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.46 per share, with a total value of $291,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,131 shares in the company, valued at $975,549.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 186,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 123,780 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 215,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 51,271 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 683.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 942,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,710,000 after acquiring an additional 821,843 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger by 1,207.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 49,191 shares in the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

