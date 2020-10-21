Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Minerals is a leading provider of essential minerals that solve nature’s challenges, including salt for winter roadway safety and other consumer, industrial and agricultural uses, and specialty plant nutrition minerals that improve the quality and yield of crops. The company produces its minerals at locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Brazil and the U.K. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. “

CMP has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Compass Minerals International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.25.

NYSE CMP opened at $60.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Compass Minerals International has a 1 year low of $34.39 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.88.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $256.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the third quarter valued at about $5,822,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 20.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 10,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 10.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

