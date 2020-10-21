Zedge (ZDGE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 22nd. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSEAMERICAN ZDGE opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. Zedge has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $2.10.

Separately, National Securities assumed coverage on Zedge in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

About Zedge

Zedge, Inc provides content discovery and creation platform for smartphones worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading 

Earnings History for Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE)

Receive News & Ratings for Zedge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zedge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

EPR Properties Target of Unusually High Options Trading
EPR Properties Target of Unusually High Options Trading
Schlumberger Price Target Cut to $23.00
Schlumberger Price Target Cut to $23.00
Compass Minerals International Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Compass Minerals International Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy
Zedge Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday
Zedge Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday
Peugeot – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes
Peugeot – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report