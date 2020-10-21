Zedge (ZDGE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 22nd. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSEAMERICAN ZDGE opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. Zedge has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $2.10.

Separately, National Securities assumed coverage on Zedge in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Zedge, Inc provides content discovery and creation platform for smartphones worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

