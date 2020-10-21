Peugeot (UG) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Peugeot (EPA: UG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/21/2020 – Peugeot was given a new €15.00 ($17.65) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/15/2020 – Peugeot was given a new €20.00 ($23.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2020 – Peugeot was given a new €14.00 ($16.47) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/5/2020 – Peugeot was given a new €20.00 ($23.53) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/15/2020 – Peugeot was given a new €20.00 ($23.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2020 – Peugeot was given a new €23.00 ($27.06) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/8/2020 – Peugeot was given a new €15.00 ($17.65) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Peugeot stock opened at €16.06 ($18.89) on Wednesday. Peugeot SA has a 12 month low of €16.45 ($19.35) and a 12 month high of €21.01 ($24.72). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €15.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €14.09.

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Peugeot SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peugeot SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.