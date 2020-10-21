AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Sell

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ABBV. Atlantic Securities upgraded AbbVie from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a hold rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.63.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $84.25 on Tuesday. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $101.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The company has a market cap of $148.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.6% during the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.0% during the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% during the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

