Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clipper Realty Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in acquiring, owning, repositioning, operating and managing asset. Clipper Realty Inc. is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CLPR. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Clipper Realty from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine lowered Clipper Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of Clipper Realty stock opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.31 million, a PE ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.50. Clipper Realty has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $11.95.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLPR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,627,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,180,000 after buying an additional 430,053 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 16,109 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

