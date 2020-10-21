Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company. It researches and develops seeds and food ingredients for agricultural, feed, and food applications as well as offers fat saturation and gluten reduction in soybean oil and wheat. Calyxt, Inc. is based in New Brighton, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Calyxt in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. National Securities downgraded shares of Calyxt from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Calyxt stock opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Calyxt has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $8.41. The company has a market cap of $122.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter. Calyxt had a negative net margin of 392.49% and a negative return on equity of 77.67%. Research analysts forecast that Calyxt will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Calyxt by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Calyxt by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Calyxt by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 14,123 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Calyxt by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 24,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Calyxt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 24.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. The company offers high oleic soybean products, including oil and meal. It also develops high fiber wheat; improved digestibility alfalfa; and cold storable potatoes. The company was formerly known as Cellectis Plant Sciences, Inc and changed its name to Calyxt, Inc in May 2015.

