CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of CooTek (Cayman) from a c- rating to a d- rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.06.

CTK opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average of $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $291.95 million, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.03. CooTek has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $7.45.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $126.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.50 million. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 83.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CooTek will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

