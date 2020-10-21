Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) PT Raised to $226.00 at Morgan Stanley

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $218.00 to $226.00 in a report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.64.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $209.40 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $220.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.34 and a 200-day moving average of $199.51.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.18. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 13.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 416.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 202.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 341.5% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.