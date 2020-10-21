Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €25.00 by Independent Research

Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) has been assigned a €25.00 ($29.41) price target by equities research analysts at Independent Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EVK. Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($33.53) price target on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €25.67 ($30.20).

Get Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) alerts:

EVK stock opened at €22.23 ($26.15) on Monday. Evonik Industries AG has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($38.79). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €23.09 and its 200 day moving average is €23.00.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.