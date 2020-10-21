Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the September 15th total of 913,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 404,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HLI. Wolfe Research began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.57.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLI. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 205.8% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 988,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,539,000 after purchasing an additional 665,544 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 871,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,084,000 after purchasing an additional 587,381 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,545,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,886,000 after purchasing an additional 585,827 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,382,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,048,000. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLI opened at $63.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $64.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.14.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $211.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.98 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

