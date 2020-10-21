Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BSY. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $38.23 on Monday. Bentley Systems has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $40.82.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

