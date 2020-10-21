Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY)

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.48% from the stock’s previous close.

BSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bentley Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Bentley Systems stock opened at $38.23 on Monday. Bentley Systems has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $40.82.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

