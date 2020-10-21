Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY)

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.48% from the stock’s previous close.

BSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bentley Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Bentley Systems stock opened at $38.23 on Monday. Bentley Systems has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $40.82.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated develops software for infrastructure design, construction, and operations. It provides MicroStation, a modeling, documentation, and visualization solution for information modeling; ProjectWise, a project information management and collaboration solution; AssetWise, an asset information management solution; PlantSight, a digital solution to benefit customers through plant operations; and SYNCHRO XR for HoloLens 2 that enables users to interact collaboratively with digital construction models using gestures to plan, visualize, and experience construction sequencing.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Analyst Recommendations for Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY)

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bentley Systems Coverage Initiated at Mizuho
Bentley Systems Coverage Initiated at Mizuho
Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Bentley Systems
Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Bentley Systems
Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $96.17 Million
Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $96.17 Million
Biomerica Price Target Cut to $11.00
Biomerica Price Target Cut to $11.00
AMC Networks Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
AMC Networks Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
The Middleby Co. Expected to Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share
The Middleby Co. Expected to Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report