Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $96.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) to post sales of $96.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Mastercraft Boat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $94.30 million to $99.96 million. Mastercraft Boat reported sales of $109.79 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat will report full year sales of $459.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $452.30 million to $468.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $504.46 million, with estimates ranging from $483.30 million to $518.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mastercraft Boat.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. Mastercraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 35.97% and a negative net margin of 6.62%.

MCFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Mastercraft Boat from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. B. Riley raised their target price on Mastercraft Boat from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Mastercraft Boat from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Mastercraft Boat from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Shares of MCFT opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. Mastercraft Boat has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $23.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average of $16.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

