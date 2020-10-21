Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) had its price target cut by research analysts at Aegis from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Aegis’ price target indicates a potential upside of 96.43% from the stock’s previous close.
BMRA opened at $5.60 on Monday. Biomerica has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $23.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.82 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of -0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.51.
Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Biomerica had a negative net margin of 52.42% and a negative return on equity of 47.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Biomerica will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Biomerica Company Profile
Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.
