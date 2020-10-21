Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) had its price target cut by research analysts at Aegis from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Aegis’ price target indicates a potential upside of 96.43% from the stock’s previous close.

BMRA opened at $5.60 on Monday. Biomerica has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $23.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.82 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of -0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.51.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Biomerica had a negative net margin of 52.42% and a negative return on equity of 47.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Biomerica will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Biomerica by 22.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Biomerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Biomerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biomerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Biomerica by 79.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 68,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

