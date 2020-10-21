The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Brokerages predict that The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) will report earnings of $1.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Middleby’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.15. The Middleby reported earnings per share of $1.72 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Middleby will report full year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Middleby.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $472.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.90 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MIDD. KeyCorp raised shares of The Middleby from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Middleby has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $102.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.09 and its 200-day moving average is $79.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.67. The Middleby has a twelve month low of $41.73 and a twelve month high of $128.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in The Middleby by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in The Middleby by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in The Middleby by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 71,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Middleby by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in The Middleby by 587.4% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

