KeyCorp Increases American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target to $97.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its price objective increased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $96.00 to $97.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.97% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.
Shares of AEP opened at $90.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.31. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42.
American Electric Power Company Profile
American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.
