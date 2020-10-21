Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Price Target Cut to $69.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 94.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.54.

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $35.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.21. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.85. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $56.74.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.17 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 182.49% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.87) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 309.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,216,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

