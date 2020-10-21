Brokerages Anticipate Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Immersion’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immersion will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.61 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Immersion.

Get Immersion alerts:

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.67 million for the quarter. Immersion had a negative return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 17.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Immersion from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Immersion from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

In other Immersion news, CEO Ramzi Haidamus sold 10,000 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $82,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,243 shares in the company, valued at $466,254.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Martin sold 572,195 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $5,882,164.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,268.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,333,071 shares of company stock worth $13,556,421 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Immersion by 38.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Immersion by 28.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Immersion by 40.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMMR opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $183.96 million, a PE ratio of -34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.99. Immersion has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $10.86.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with various digital products. The company offers technology licenses, patent licenses, and combined licenses. It also provides software development kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in content.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immersion (IMMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.