Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $10.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.40. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $14.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 11.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after acquiring an additional 216,846 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 17.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,768,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 17.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,722,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after acquiring an additional 260,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 38.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares during the last quarter. 2.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments.

