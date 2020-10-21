Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BG Staffing Inc (NASDAQ:BGSF) to Announce $0.14 EPS

Analysts expect BG Staffing Inc (NASDAQ:BGSF) to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BG Staffing’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.15. BG Staffing reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 73.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BG Staffing will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BG Staffing.

Get BG Staffing alerts:

BG Staffing (NASDAQ:BGSF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.89 million.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of BG Staffing in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

BGSF stock opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.14. BG Staffing has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.38.

BG Staffing Company Profile

BG Staffing, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BG Staffing (BGSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BG Staffing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BG Staffing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.