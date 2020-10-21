Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter worth $51,051,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 4,018,693 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,235,000 after acquiring an additional 504,386 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 380,060.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,801,605 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,605 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,987,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $24,705,000 after acquiring an additional 166,100 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,326 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $19,611,000 after acquiring an additional 399,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.75. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $16.84.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.11 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

